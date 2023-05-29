FHP provides driving safety tips as summer holidays inch closer

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may find yourself sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic when driving in our area over the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA reports an estimated 37.1 million people are expected to hit the roads. That’s why Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are urging drivers to slow down and be patient. FHP says giving yourself plenty of time to reach your destination is extremely important. Troopers say the roads haven’t been too bad so far this year and they’re hoping to keep it that way.

“During the Memorial Day weekend on average, we have anywhere statewide about 6,400 crashes with all different severities,” FHP Sergeant Ron Livingston said. “You know, without injuries, with injuries, and involving fatalities. So, our goal is to reduce those crashes as much as possible by putting as many people on the road as we can to try to deter some of this distracted driving.”

Livingston said driving in the early morning is a way to avoid heavy traffic. However, this weekend isn’t the only time to plan ahead on the road. The summer holidays are right around the corner. Wearing your seatbelt, no speeding, and ensuring your car is up to date should all be on your check list.

“We just ask people on their travels to make sure their vehicle is well-maintained,” Livingston said. “[We] make sure they check the tire pressure [and] oil. [We] make sure their vehicle is sound as possible.”

FHP provides driving safety tips the public can follow before embarking on their Fourth of July adventures.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.