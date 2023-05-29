Roads shutdown due to wildfire in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.

According to Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the current size of the wildfire is unknown.

Augie’s World Campground RV Park has been evacuated.

Sheriff Kimbrel says the fire is continuously changing direction.

We’ll continue to update the conditions as we learn more.

A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231. (WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.