Roads shutdown due to wildfire in Calhoun County

A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider...
A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.

According to Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the current size of the wildfire is unknown.

Augie’s World Campground RV Park has been evacuated.

Sheriff Kimbrel says the fire is continuously changing direction.

We’ll continue to update the conditions as we learn more.

A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.
A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said according to the accounts given, the suspect was seen putting the victim in a rear...
Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident
McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
Business owners in Downtown Panama City want customers to know the Harrison Avenue Project...
How Downtown Panama City construction is impacting businesses
PCBPD working death investigation.
PCBPD working death investigation
The man, identified as Steven Lamar Hall, reportedly had a gunshot wound to his leg; EMS tended...
More details on fatal hotel shooting in Bonifay

Latest News

PCBPD working death investigation.
PCBPD working death investigation
The man, identified as Steven Lamar Hall, reportedly had a gunshot wound to his leg; EMS tended...
More details on fatal hotel shooting in Bonifay
Memorial Day Forecast 5/29/23
Memorial Day Forecast
Florida Highway Patrol vehicle
FHP provides driving safety tips as summer holidays inch closer