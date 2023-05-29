Wildfire 15% contained in Calhoun County

Blaze started out as regulated burn out of control
FFS has reported the blaze reached around 80 acres but has been 15% contained.
FFS has reported the blaze reached around 80 acres but has been 15% contained.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FFS has reported the blaze reached around 80 acres but has been 15% contained.

According to Sheriff Kimbrel, the fire started as a regulated burn that went out of control.

The fire has been going on since around 7 a.m.

According to the wildfire map on Florida Forest Services, as of 4:28 p.m. CDT, the blaze has reached 50 acres, and is 10% contained.

NewsChannel 7 is standing by to speak with authorities to confirm the status.

A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.

According to Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the current size of the wildfire is unknown.

Augie’s World Campground RV Park has been evacuated.

Sheriff Kimbrel says the fire is continuously changing direction.

We’ll continue to update the conditions as we learn more.

A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.
A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said according to the accounts given, the suspect was seen putting the victim in a rear...
Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident
PCBPD working death investigation.
PCBPD working death investigation
McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
The man, identified as Steven Lamar Hall, reportedly had a gunshot wound to his leg; EMS tended...
More details on fatal hotel shooting in Bonifay
Business owners in Downtown Panama City want customers to know the Harrison Avenue Project...
How Downtown Panama City construction is impacting businesses

Latest News

Unofficial kick-off to summer
Memorial Day: Patrolling the water
Memorial Day in Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery
Holmes County hotel murder investigation
LIVE w/ Sheriff Kimbrel: Latest wildfire updates