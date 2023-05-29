Wildfire 15% contained in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FFS has reported the blaze reached around 80 acres but has been 15% contained.

According to Sheriff Kimbrel, the fire started as a regulated burn that went out of control.

The fire has been going on since around 7 a.m.

According to the wildfire map on Florida Forest Services, as of 4:28 p.m. CDT, the blaze has reached 50 acres, and is 10% contained.

NewsChannel 7 is standing by to speak with authorities to confirm the status.

A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231.

According to Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the current size of the wildfire is unknown.

Augie’s World Campground RV Park has been evacuated.

Sheriff Kimbrel says the fire is continuously changing direction.

We’ll continue to update the conditions as we learn more.

A wildfire has closed down Highway 20 from Clarkesville to Highway 231. (WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.