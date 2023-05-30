Car stolen and found within hour, man arrested

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he stole a car and was caught within an hour.

On Sunday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Hungry Howie’s Pizza in Santa Rosa Beach.

Upon arrival, the victim told deputies they went inside to take a quick break and left the car running in the parking lot.

Officials put out a BOLO for the vehicle. Moments later, deputies say they spotted it at the intersection of Scenic Gulf and US Highway 98 West where the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Lee Trantham was taken into custody.

WCSO reviewed video from the back of the store, allegedly showing Trantham look at the car still running before getting inside and driving off.

Trantham is facing grand theft auto charges and was booked into Walton County Jail. He was issued a $10,000 bond and remains in custody.

