DeSantis signs bill to expand music education in K-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to improve and expand music education in elementary schools.

The Early Childhood Music Education Inventive Pilot Program is set to be made into a permanent program across the state, which provides assistance to school districts in implementing these types of programs from kindergarten through second grade.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Department of Education will administer the program. Eligible schools will receive $150 per student who is enrolled in a comprehensive music education program.

Schools must also meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Includes all students enrolled at the school in kindergarten through second grade.

Is staffed by certified music educators.

Provides music instruction for at least 30 consecutive minutes two days a week.

Complies with class size requirements under the law.

Complies with the Department of Education’s standards for early childhood music education programs for students in kindergarten through second grade.

