Fatal crash near busy intersection

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol has released new information regarding a fatal crash.

A pick-up truck was traveling south on US 231. Meanwhile, an SUV was stopped in the left turn lane of SR 390, waiting to turn on US 231.

While traveling, the truck drifted to the right, where the front right collided with the front left of the SUV.

Both vehicles came to rest on SR 390 west of US 231.

The truck driver was pronounced dead on scene. The SUV driver was taken to the emergency room.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of 11:00 a.m., the intersection has been cleared.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 69-year-old man from Panama City was killed Tuesday morning after a crash at State Road 390 and Highway 231.

Troopers say the man was pronounced at the hospital after they got the call just before 7:30 a.m.

A 69-year-old woman was in the other vehicle involved.

Her condition is unknown.

FHP says a Nissan and Toyota were involved.

Eastbound traffic of 390 is being sent down Titus Road, to 2321, per Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

