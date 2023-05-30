Gulf Coast Jam prepares for weekend ahead

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is no secret that Gulf Coast Jam is back, but this year it is bigger than ever.

NewsChannel 7′s Shaun Breaux visited Frank Brown Park to get a behind the scenes look at all that goes into the production.

The sold-out Gulf Coast Jam presented by Jim Bean kicks off Thursday, June 1 and continues jamming till Sunday, June 4.

Executive Producer, Rendy Lovelady, said tickets for next year’s event go on sale Thursday with a special announcement you don’t want to miss.

Watch the videos attached for more information on the event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

