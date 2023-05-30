Habitat for Humanity of Bay County completes first fundraiser home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Habitat for Humanity of Bay County has completed its first fundraiser home and now it is ready for a buyer.

The proceeds from the sale home will go towards building affordable housing for those in need.

“We are going to use the proceeds from the sale of the home to help fund additional habitat houses. We know that we should be able to fund one full home and possibly part of a second home with the proceeds of the sale from this house,” Curtis Hartog, Pathway Builders LLC. said.

If you are in the market for a home, this house may check off some things on your list.

“It is a 1,642 square foot home, three beds two baths, and a very nice master suite, walk-in shower, a six-foot by four-foot walk-in shower. His and hers closets. It sits on a very nice lot. It is almost a half an acre lot, so if someone wants to do a pool bar and a pool in their back yard there will be plenty of room for that,” Hartog said.

Habitat for Humanity said that the project would have not been possible without help from Pathway Builders and all of the donations from the following: Sherwin Williams, Sea Level Surveying & Mapping (Corey McDaniel), Rachel and Lance Roberts, Manuel R. Llorca, Douglas Smith, Anytime of Day Home Maintenance, Art Construction/Boss Metals INC., Builders First Source, Quick Tie Systems, Townsend Building Supply, Fergusons, Mcleods Glass and Supply, Southeast Insulation, Captiol Metals, Countertop Visions, Chrushr, BMR (Angel Baez), Closets for Organized Living, Gulf Eagle Supply, WinSupply, Gulf Coast Plumbing (Ryan and Tabitha Williams), Roberts and Roberts Inc., Redroof Remodel and Gutter, Lowes, SRM Concrete, Coastal Code Services, Midsouth Lumber, Sequel Electrical Supply, Stones Drywall, Fresh Flow, Baker Distributing Company, and Draco Framing and Siding (Joseph Boudreau).

If you would like the chance to see the home Habitat for Humanity will be showing it off at the 2023 Parade of Homes.

Which will take place June 9, 10, and 11, and the home will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The home is located at 1139 South Comet Avenue in Callaway.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.