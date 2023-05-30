Humidity and warmth on the rise this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising our skies this morning. We’ll see a mostly to partly sunny start across the Panhandle this morning.

Temperatures will warm quickly. We’re warmer than we were over the weekend, starting in the mid to upper 60s and feeling a bit more humid as well. Dress comfortably for a summery feel for today and the week ahead. We’ll warm into the 80s by mid to late morning with highs today in the mid 80s which is fairly seasonal.

Winds will shift into the onshore direction later today continuing to pump in some moisture off the Gulf. That will lead toward an increase in cloud cover this afternoon. But we’ll be hard-pressed to find much if any rain outside of an isolated stray downpour at a less than 10% chance you catch it.

The onshore afternoon wind also lead toward an increase in humidity. We’ll get back into a very sultry air mass tonight and into tomorrow and for much of the week ahead. That will limit how cool we can get overnight with lows tonight in the upper 60s, and remaining there for much of the week for a warm and muggy feel to our mornings. Afternoon highs warm into upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s, especially inland through the mid to late week.

That heat and humidity will lead toward our typical sea breeze setup for a chance at an afternoon storm popping up tomorrow through Friday. They’ll be widely scattered and should be fairly brief in nature with a stronger southeast steering flow from a possible area of low pressure developing in the Gulf.

With hurricane season starting on Thursady, we’ll monitor this area of low pressure for possible tropical development. Currently it’s a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Central Gulf. It’ll gradually shift to the Northeastern Gulf tomorrow and Thursday before meandering more toward the Florida Peninsula and into the Western Atlantic by the weekend.

Any shift closer to the Northeastern Gulf Coast later this week may lead toward a rise in rain chances into the weekend. So, it bears watching for now.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a warm and humid feel. Highs today reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very summery setup for the rest of the week with hot and humid days and a chance for an afternoon storm to cool you off.

