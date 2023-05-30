Man arrested for shootings in several areas

On Tuesday, investigators say Campbell was apprehended by the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force when he showed up to work.(DeFuniak Springs Police)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been arrested after officers identified him as a suspect involved in a shooting incident earlier this month.

On May 22, DeFuniak Springs Police received reports of an individual with a gunshot wound inside a local gas station.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke with the man who said he was shot while driving down the highway. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On the same night, officers said they had a call about another shooting at Highland Terrance Apartments with no reported injuries. Police say the two shooting were believed to be related.

DeFuniak Springs Police say a suspect was identified in the incident on Tuesday and obtained a warrant for 22-year-old Dashan Campbell.

Campbell allegedly stopped cooperating with detectives before the warrant was signed and could not be located.

On Tuesday, investigators say Campbell was apprehended by the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force when he showed up to work.

No official charges have been reported as of Tuesday.

