Man killed in crash near busy intersection

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.(KVLY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol has released new information regarding the fatal crash.

A pick-up truck was traveling south on US 231. Meanwhile, an SUV was stopped in the left turn lane of SR 390, waiting to turn on US 231.

While traveling, the truck drifted to the right, where the front right collided with the front left of the SUV.

Both vehicles came to rest on SR 390 west of US 231.

The truck driver was pronounced dead on scene. The SUV driver was taken to the emergency room.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of 11:00 a.m., the intersection has been cleared.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 69-year-old man from Panama City was killed Tuesday morning after a crash at State Road 390 and Highway 231.

Troopers say the man was pronounced at the hospital after they got the call just before 7:30 a.m.

A 69-year-old woman was in the other vehicle involved.

Her condition is unknown.

FHP says a Nissan and Toyota were involved.

Eastbound traffic of 390 is being sent down Titus Road, to 2321, per Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCBPD working death investigation.
PCBPD working death investigation
Fire Generic
Crews Battling Wildfire in Calhoun County
The man, identified as Steven Lamar Hall, reportedly had a gunshot wound to his leg; EMS tended...
More details on fatal hotel shooting in Bonifay
Police said according to the accounts given, the suspect was seen putting the victim in a rear...
Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident

Latest News

Officials arrived on scene and immediately enlisted the newest addition to the sheriff’s...
Missing child recovered by new K-9 pup
Time Travel Tuesday
Authorities say multiple firearms, electronics, cash, and prescription drugs were taken.
Four arrested in string of burglaries in Bay County
Trantham is facing grand theft auto charges and was booked into Walton County Jail.
Car stolen and found within hour, man arrested