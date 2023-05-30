Man killed in crash near busy intersection

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol has released new information regarding the fatal crash.

A pick-up truck was traveling south on US 231. Meanwhile, an SUV was stopped in the left turn lane of SR 390, waiting to turn on US 231.

While traveling, the truck drifted to the right, where the front right collided with the front left of the SUV.

Both vehicles came to rest on SR 390 west of US 231.

The truck driver was pronounced dead on scene. The SUV driver was taken to the emergency room.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of 11:00 a.m., the intersection has been cleared.

Eastbound traffic of 390 is being sent down Titus Road, to 2321, per Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

