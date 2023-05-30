Man killed in Tuesday morning crash near busy intersection

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says a 69-year-old man from Panama City was killed Tuesday morning, after a crash at Highway 390 and 231.

Troopers say the man was pronounced at the hospital after they got the call just before 7:30 a.m.

A 69-year-old woman was in the other vehicle involved.

Her condition is unknown.

FHP says a Nissan and Toyota were involved.

Eastbound traffic of 390 is being sent down Titus, to 2321, per Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

