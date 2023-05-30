Memorial Day at Kent Forest Lawn

Across the nation this Memorial Day, people are coming together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including in Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Community members gathered Monday morning on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The community came together at Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery to share stories of their fallen loved ones.

This is the 49th year the annual ceremony has taken place. It serves as a reminder that our loved ones are gone, but never forgotten.

The wife of the Purple Heart recipient, Peggy Kundo, said this about her fallen husband.

“He was loyal to his country, he was loyal to God, and he was a very special man. As many of our Veterans are.”

Peggy received a Purple Heart in honor of her late husband, William “Bill” Kundo. He served as a combat medic in Vietnam, and later transferred to the Navy and became an unrestricted surface warfare officer.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute, Naval Support Activity of Panama City Commander Michael Mosi was the guest speaker, and there was also a surprise presentation of the Purple Heart Medal.

