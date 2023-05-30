Memorial Day Services Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach had their memorial service at the Veteran’s Memorial Plaza, near Pier Park, on Monday.

Dozens of people gathered to honor those who have served our country.

At the ceremony there were veterans first responders and locals who attended.

History was shared, and the commanders of VFW and the American Legion also attended.

They national anthem and pledge of alliance was performed.

“They paid the ultimate price for our freedom, yours mine, our kids they did that they didn’t have the option to be there for themselves or family, especially those veterans who were there and came back we all most of us know individual had for me a squadron in the air win who didn’t make it back so we want to continue to think of them and remember them and thank them for sacrifice even though we hated to lose them,” Jack Johnson, VFW 555, said.

It is important to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.