Michaela Edenfield and Her FSU Lady Seminoles Excited to Make Some Noise in OKC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over in Tallahassee, the Seminole softball team held their final practice today before heading off to the Women’s College World Series in OKC tomorrow. One of the girls who has been such a driving force for a team that went 55-9 this year, was our very own Sneads alumni, Michaela Edenfield

Michaela, a redshirt sophomore, who played in 63 of the 64 games this season, hitting with a .250 average, 11 homeruns and 53 RBI’s, will be making her 2nd trip in three years to OKC when she hops on the bus tomorrow.

That bus will also be hoping, as these girls are ready to lace them up once again in that World Series environment.

“I think we’re all super excited, it’s a huge feat to get to the Women’s College World Series in the first place. So, we’re just soaking it all in and definitely the idea is that, we have two guaranteed games and at this points it’s free softball, and we just have to zone in and have fun with one another”, Edenfield said.

The ‘Noles, 22-2 in the ACC play this season, with a dominant offense. Edenfield, not just one of the leaders of the offense, but also in the clubhouse too.

Just a sophomore but she’s already a 3 year vet has been using her experience to help bring along the younger players.

Edenfield, redshirted her freshman year, that the year the Seminoles fell to Oklahoma in the championship series, but gained tons of experience watching from the sidelines, experience she would put to use last year as she played a big role during the season, helping the team go 54-7. Unfortunately, the season was stopped short as FSU shockingly fell to Mississippi St. in the Tallahassee Regional.

The loss not all bad though, Michaele said they’ve evaluated last years team, learned from their mistakes and adjusted for this year in a bit of a PG-13 way.

“So this year, I think there’s been a lot of stress from last year and wanting to accept last year for what it is and move on from it. So this year early, we implemented this idea of GOYA, which I can not tell you exactly what it means”, Edenfield laughed “but I mean, we’ve got new players, we’ve got some transfers, we’re just a different team. Using that experience and the returners being able to use that experience to lead others and knowing what it take to over come that bump in the road and knowing what happened was basically us pressing so much and not enjoying the little things. Therefore we became less consistent and then the turnip truck goes on and on, dominoes effect right.”

Edenfield and the ‘Noles making their 5th world series appearance in the last 9 seasons, their 12th appearance overall. They will take the bus ride over to OKC tomorrow around noon, their first game this Thrusday against Oklahoma St. at 7pm on ESPN. FSU looking for their first national title since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.