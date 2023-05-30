Missing child recovered by new K-9 pup

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child has been reunited with his family after deputies say he was found by a new K-9.

On Tuesday morning, a call was made to 911 about a missing juvenile. Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a father and son were walking the trails at Dogwood Acres when the father noticed the 9-year-old had wandered off.

Officials arrived on scene and immediately enlisted the newest addition to the sheriff’s office, K-9 Hannibal.

WCSO says Hannibal was trained in narcotics, tracking and apprehension and was able to help find the young boy.

This is 2-year-old K-9 Hannibal’s first find since joining the sheriff’s office in March from Houston, Texas.

