Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warmer and more humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances will be small (10%). Highs will reach the low to mid 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SW at 5 mph. Rain chances increase to 30% on Wednesday and then to over 50% on Thursday. As we head into the weekend rain chances will decrease and temperatures will remain quiet warm.

