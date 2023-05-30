Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warmer and more humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances will be small (10%). Highs will reach the low to mid 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SW at 5 mph. Rain chances increase to 30% on Wednesday and then to over 50% on Thursday. As we head into the weekend rain chances will decrease and temperatures will remain quiet warm.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

