Mosley alum Seiffert coming off big week on KF Tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -What a rather strange game golf can be. For Mosley alum Chase Seiffert, it’s been an odd stretch for him on the Korn Ferry Tour the last month and a half! A missed cut back in mid-April, followed by a third place finish at the LECOM Suncoast Classic near Bradenton the following week.

That followed by missed cuts in the next two events. And Chase follows those two letdowns with a tie for second at last week’s Visit Knoxville Open! He shoots 64-65 on the weekend, finishing at 13 under par. And winds up just one shot behind the eventual winner, Rico Hoey! A real confidence shot in the arm for Chase, not to mention a $75,000 payday.

“It just means that I’m working on the right things.” Chase told me during a Zoom call after he made his way to Raleigh for the next Korn Ferry Tour event.It means that I’m getting better. It means that the practice is paying off. You know I’m continuing to evolve and grow as a player and as a person. You know the three top threes is really reflecting that.”

And this event seems to be a change for Chase in terms of his ability to really finish strong. A throwback to his best performance, in fact on the PGA Tour a couple of years ago.

“There is always that one round, it seems like, that was kind of costing me.” Chase said. “And whether that was just recovering my body between rounds, or recovering mentally between rounds, or whatever it was? But you know hopefully I think I’m on the right track to getting that solved. You know this one is really special because I made the cut on the number, I made a great birdie just to make the cut and then shot 129 on the weekend to almost sneak the trophy. Kind of similar to what I did in the Honda a couple of years back where I made the cut on the number and finished third. So that was good memories to kind of replay and just trying to make as many birdies as I could to keep pushing.”

Another aspect to this performance, Chase moving from 32nd on the KF points list, to 15th. The top 30 on that list at the end of the year automatically get a PGA Tour card for 2024.

