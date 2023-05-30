North Bay Haven A.D. resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Another change is in store for the athletic program at North Bay Haven. Early Tuesday we learned coach Dustin Rennspies had handed in his resignation as the Buc’s A.D. North Bay Haven Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger then confirming that Tuesday afternoon, saysing coach Rennspies informed the school he wants to pursue a job offer back in the state of Georgia, where he’s been a coach and A.D. Rennspies a 1991 Mosley graduate, spent time as an assistant baseball coach at Mosley. Then took a baseball head coaching job at West Hall in Oakwood, Georgia, did that for three years. Then spent a couple of years as the A.D. at Alpharetta High School. He came back to Bay County as the A.D. at North Bay Haven in 2021, a short time later he named himself the Buc’s head baseball coach. After two seasons guiding the Bucs, he turned that job over to Cody Chizmar. Now he’s out altogether.

North Bay Haven, after firing head football coach John Pate earlier this month, in the process to hire his replacement. Since that search is likely to extend beyond Rennspies tenure, which ends the last day of June, Mr. Boliner says he will now take over that search. Bolinger tells me the school is still advertising that opening.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.