Bay County teen offers disaster relief kits

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - United Way of Northwest Florida and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are teaming up to support the efforts of United Way’s Volunteer of the Year, Henry Jiang, to help residents get prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

Jiang was one of two high school students that invented a sensory walking stick for the visually impaired in 2022. During COVID, he led a project that raised funds and collected donations to make and distribute hygiene kits to residents in need. Jiang will be heading to Georgia Tech this summer and wanted to plant another good seed in his community before taking off, so he is making sure local families are ready for the hurricane season.

United Way of Northwest Florida CEO Gina Littleton says she would not expect anything less from Jiang.

“He has a heart for service. Henry is just one of those kids where he’s been in a situation where he needed help and got it, and he is a pay it forward kind of guy,” Littleton said, “As he was thinking about what he could do before he left for college and knowing how difficult Hurricane Michael was for all of us and how much we all struggled during that time he thought deeply about what sorts of things would’ve been helpful during that storm and that’s when he came up for the idea to put together some kits.”

Hurricane season begins Thursday, so collecting before a disaster actually hits is a great way to be prepared.

Donations are being accepted to help prepare disaster relief kits. Kits will include anything from water to playing cards. If you’d like to donate monetarily visit the project link.

The following supplies are also being requested:

Bottled, canned or boxed water

Small first aid kits Flashlight (non-battery operated)

Small hygiene kits (travel-sized lotion, shampoo, condition, toothbrush, toothpaste and tissue)

Sanitizing wipes (individual packages preferred)

Granola bars (non-nut)

Whistle

Playing cards

Donations of kit supplies can be dropped off at United Way of Northwest Florida or Rebuild Bay County.

In the event of a disaster, kits will be available to residents in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties.

This year, residents can take advantage of two state-approved hurricane prep tax-free holidays which will run from May 27 – June 9 and August 26- September 8.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.