Celebrate Day of Zen with Kitten Yoga

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Karma Shack is known for hosting a variety of donation-based yoga classes and their Zen Monthly Art Market, but at the Fourth hosting of this Day of Zen celebration, Kitten Yoga is stealing the show.

The Karma Shack has teamed up with Open Sands Kitty Rescue to provide a relaxing and therapeutic experience through active yoga poses and adorable kittens. All kittens at the event are available and ready for adoption. The Open Sands Kitty Rescue is always looking for fostering homes as well. OSKR can be reached at (850) 466-8213 or opensandskittyrescue@gmail.com.

This Day of Zen event is taking place on Saturday, June 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zen Gardens located in Panama City Beach. Along with Kitten Yoga, other events include Slow Flow Yoga, Prenatal Yoga, Double Hoop, Open Mic, Kids Drum Workshop and Scared Development.

For a full list of the schedule, click here.

If interested in getting involved, in more upcoming events, or being a vendor at a future market, contact The Karma Shack at thekarmashack@gmail.com.

