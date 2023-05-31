Clouds increase with rain chances ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite quite a bit of upper level cloud cover moving in. Those upper level clouds may filter out quite a bit of sunshine this morning but they’re not of the rain making variety. We’ll have to wait for a little heating of the day to spawn a few stray showers in the afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, it’s a warmer and muggier out the door this morning. Dress comfortably today, although, the partly to mostly cloudy sky will keep us from getting too hot overall today. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s.

An area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf of Mexico, right now as a non-tropical system. However, some transition to a tropical low can’t be ruled out for now as it slowly drifts around the Northeastern Gulf. Regardless of what kind of low-pressure system it develops into, it will mainly be a rain maker for Florida, and more so for the Peninsula of Florida.

Eventually the low will slide across the Florida Peninsula into this weekend bringing heavy rains to the peninsula. Our best chance for rain off this low will be later tonight and into Thursday as it drifts a bit closer to the Northern Gulf. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will develop throughout tonight and tomorrow, widely scattered, and we’ll still manage more off time than on with respect to rain.

On Friday, the system slides further south before making a pass across the Peninsula over the weekend eventually emerging into the Western Atlantic. As it departs, our rain chances go down on Friday and into the weekend to an isolated or stray shower for only a lucky few at a 10-20% chance in the afternoons as our sea breeze and daytime heating summery pattern returns.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to mainly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers into the afternoon and evening. Highs today only reach the low to mid 80s with a stickier feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has our rain chances on the rise with scattered showers developing on Thursday before rain chances dwindle into the weekend.

