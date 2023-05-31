Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire.

Christie is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie’s plans.

The timing, which was first reported by Axios, comes after several longtime Christie advisers started a super political action committee to support his expected candidacy.

The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.”

Christie has cast himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the nomination. Christie, a former federal prosecutor, was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie has since emerged as a leading and vocal critic of the former president.

Christie, who is currently polling at the bottom of the pack, also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man killed in crash near busy intersection
Authorities say multiple firearms, electronics, cash, and prescription drugs were taken.
Three arrested in string of burglaries in Bay County
Trantham is facing grand theft auto charges and was booked into Walton County Jail.
Car stolen and found within hour, man arrested
As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has spread to 175 acres, and 40% contained.
Crews battling wildfire in Calhoun County
It is no secret that Gulf Coast Jam is back, but this year it is bigger than ever.
Gulf Coast Jam prepares for weekend ahead

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz listens during a news conference, Jan. 5, 2023, in...
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
9 teenagers arrested, accused of attacking Marines on Memorial Day weekend, caught on video
Judie Tosh's father served in World War II and sent letters to her mother during his time in...
Woman gets to know her late father with 400 WWII letters
A group of teens attacked three Marines at San Clemente pier.
GRAPHIC: Group of teens assault 3 Marines