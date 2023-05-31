Jenks Avenue speed limit is changing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The speed limit on Jenks Avenue in Panama City will increase starting tomorrow.

Jenks Avenue between State Road 390 and West 15th street will permanently change to 40 miles per hour.

This will provide continuity for drivers on this stretch of roadway. The decision was made jointly by Bay County and the city of Panama City.

Signs displaying the new 40 mph speed limit will be installed June 1st. Digital message boards have been placed along Jenks Avenue to alert drivers to the upcoming change.

