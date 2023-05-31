Kick-off the summer season this weekend at the Summer Youth Explosion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County NAACP Youth Council has paired up with the Panama City Quality of Life to host a fun-filled summer event.

The Summer Youth Explosion will be kicking off at 12 p.m. at the Daffin Park Clubhouse in Panama City. The free family-friendly event will last until 4 p.m.

The President of the youth council Jordan Harper tells NewsChannel 7 the event will have free food and drinks, outdoor games, face painting, sports activities, prizes, and more.

If you are interested in signing up for the youth council there will be information available at the event.

