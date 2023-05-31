Man arrested after multiple-county pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after being pursued across multiple counties, according to deputies.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call that deputies from Washington County were headed to the area in a pursuit with a reckless driver.

Officials say the driver had previously fled from Panama City Police.

Deputies were stationed by the county line, where they reportedly saw the driver turning onto Highway 231 from Syfrett Road.

The car then allegedly made an illegal U-turn and kept driving at a high speed, where the driver eventually abandoned the vehicle on Petty Road and ran.

K-9 units were called to the scene and located the driver, identified as 27-year-old Zachary Alexander Kelley, in the woods about a half-hour later.

JCSO says meth was found inside Kelley’s car, and learned Kelley was released in 2017 after being arrested for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Kelley is reportedly on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance, and was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of meth, and violation of probation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.