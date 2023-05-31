Rutherford High kicks off its Master Teacher Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While students kick off their summer breaks, Bay District Schools kicks off its Master Teacher Program.

Rutherford High is one of seven comprehensive support and improvement schools, which means the school is among the lowest-performing five percent. This year, school officials intend to change that through the new program.

It’s a way to help develop teachers across the district, with highly developed master teachers acting as mentors for their fellow colleagues. Schools identified by the state as needing development will be implementing the plan. The so-called success plan is made to improve teacher-student engagement and aid in student performance.

BDS program specialist, Kristen Fondren, said the idea came from the administration realizing they needed another layer of training to help good teachers become great teachers.

“We need to keep them in the classroom, but also share their practice with other people,” Fondren said. “So instead of encouraging them to be administrators, encouraging them to be these master teachers so they can keep teaching our kids, but also be sharing those practices with those teachers who are still learning how to be a teacher.”

Fondren said teachers will be assisted on a day-to-day basis, throughout the school day, with their master teachers, not too far away, and able to guide them in the right direction.

The strategic plan for success had its kick-off on Tuesday, but the training begins July 11 through July 13.

