Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy w/a better chance of mainly afternoon storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Wind will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and 40% inland. Rain chances increase to at least 50% on Thursday. Right now the weekend ahead looks summery w/lower rain chances.

In the Gulf of Mexico there is an area of disturbed weather that has a 20% chance to develop as it moves toward the Florida peninsula later this week/weekend.

