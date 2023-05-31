Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy w/a better chance of mainly afternoon storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Wind will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and 40% inland. Rain chances increase to at least 50% on Thursday. Right now the weekend ahead looks summery w/lower rain chances.

In the Gulf of Mexico there is an area of disturbed weather that has a 20% chance to develop as it moves toward the Florida peninsula later this week/weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

