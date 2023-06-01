Chapter Chat book selection for June

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 team is asking viewers to read along with this month’s Chapter Chat Book Club pick!

The read for June is The Secret Book of Flora Lea by Patti Callahan Henry.

Chapter Chat’s next meet-up will be on June 27th at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

Read along and meet up with Jessica Foster and Donna Bell to discuss at the end of the month.

Also, Sarah Burris, Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, stopped by to join in on the fun and tell viewers about all the resources the Bay County Public Library has to offer this summer for kids and teens to continue reading and learning.

For more information on this month’s pick and the available summer programs at the Bay County Public Library, watch the attached video.

