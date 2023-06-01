Jackson County aiming to preserve one of its oldest standing structures

The home was built just before the Civil War. Now, TDC and city commissioners sit down to decide what they plan to do with the structure in coming weeks.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County officials sat down to discuss the possible uses of the historical Great Oaks home in Greenwood Wednesday.

It was built just before the Civil War in 1861 and is on the register of historic places.

The Jackson County Commission and the Tourist Development Council (TDC) held a special meeting at the home.

Members are considering turning it into an event center and museum.

Officials mulled over ideas for preserving the property for the county.

“We have many different sites and homes that pre-date the Civil War Era, and so being able to preserve the history of those homes, preserve the history of the county as a whole is vital for our culture and our heritage moving forward,” Jackson County TDC Executive Director Kelsi Williams said. “I think it’s really important that we stay connected to our historical sites and make sure that they are maintained for future generations to come.”

Williams said turning the home into a public space will not only preserve the community’s history but impact the community economically as well.

Members say they expect to formally propose the idea in the last TDC meeting in June.

