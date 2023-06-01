K9 reunites Washington County missing boy with family

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy K9 Hannibal helps reunite a missing boy with his family.

According to officials, the 9-year-old went missing after wandering off at a walking trail in Washington County Tuesday.

Benjamin Dizoglio is the boy’s father. He says the two of them were working on a job in the area before things took a turn.

“I was waiting on the guy to come back with paint for a job that we’re doing and while we was, we was on one of the trails at one of the campgrounds and Elijah said he wanted to walk down the trail and go look at a lake so I told ok be careful look for snakes and he left,” Dizoglio said. “15 minutes later the guy working for me showed up with the paint. We yelled for him to come back he didn’t respond. When we got to the lake where he was supposed to be at we didn’t see no sign of him.”

Dizoglio says that is when he had to make the tough decision to stop searching and contact 911.

“At that point, a parent’s mind goes all kinds of places,” he said. “Being an outdoors-man and understanding tracking I knew at this point worst case scenario that I need to back out and call local law enforcement with a tracking unit to come in with a dog that way we don’t disturb any scent in case he had fell or something and was hurt.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Jon Thomas arrived which his four-legged partner Hannibal. Hannibal is trained in apprehension, narcotics, and tracking. Thomas says it did not take long for Hannibal to locate the missing boy.

“We started tracking then Hannibal picked up the track and we went approximately half a mile at that time until Hannibal started getting a what we call an airing the juvenile and started looking up an embankment at that time the dad started calling for the son and he was able to answer us.”

The search and rescue task was Hannibal’s first official find.

Dizoglio says he is thankful for Hannibal and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, but most importantly, God.

“We want to honor Hannibal and Officer Thomas and we want to honor God for everything that was going on in here and here to not lose it so I’m thankful for peace and that strength that only comes from the lord.

