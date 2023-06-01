Man found guilty of attempted murder and battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury found a man guilty Wednesday for attempted murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Two years ago, Bay County Sheriff’s Office say Michael Barrett attempted to disarm and murder a Bay County investigator.

Barret was reportedly getting arrested in front of the Government Center on 11th Street on grand theft charges.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, victim and investigator Dakota Merritt took the stand at the trial.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet examined Merritt’s holster with him while Merritt explained the defendant pulled it off his belt during a struggle and hit him with his own pistol.

Barrett faces life in prison. His sentencing is set for June 10.

