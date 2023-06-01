Man found guilty of attempted murder and battery

Barrett (left) faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.
Barrett (left) faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.(Bay County Sheriff's Office, State Attorney's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury found a man guilty Wednesday for attempted murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Two years ago, Bay County Sheriff’s Office say Michael Barrett attempted to disarm and murder a Bay County investigator.

Barret was reportedly getting arrested in front of the Government Center on 11th Street on grand theft charges.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, victim and investigator Dakota Merritt took the stand at the trial.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet examined Merritt’s holster with him while Merritt explained the defendant pulled it off his belt during a struggle and hit him with his own pistol.

Barrett faces life in prison. His sentencing is set for June 10.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley is reportedly on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance, and was...
Man arrested after multiple-county pursuit
beaches were packed with people vacationing in Panama City Beach.
Panama City Beach sees influx of tourist for the unofficial start of summer
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man killed in crash near busy intersection
Over Panama City Beach
SpaceX capsule passes over NWFL
Jeremy Leslie was found not guilty for charges of attempted felony murder and robbery with...
Man found not guilty in 2020 armed robbery, shooting incident

Latest News

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
Getting fashion tips for the summer and for Gulf Coast Jam
Wear It Thursday styled by The Carrington Collection
K9 Officer helps find missing boy
Fashion with The Carrington Collection