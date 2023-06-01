Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley is reportedly on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance, and was...
Man arrested after multiple-county pursuit
beaches were packed with people vacationing in Panama City Beach.
Panama City Beach sees influx of tourist for the unofficial start of summer
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man killed in crash near busy intersection
Over Panama City Beach
SpaceX capsule passes over NWFL
Trantham is facing grand theft auto charges and was booked into Walton County Jail.
Car stolen and found within hour, man arrested

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property...
Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child