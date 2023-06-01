Prosecutors to seek death penalty in killing of pregnant woman

33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child Gilley was carrying.(WCTV)
By Candace Newman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a pregnant Jackson county woman, WTVY reports.

Marquis McCloud facing two capital murder charges, one for Anastasia Gilley’s death and the other for her unborn child.

Records show she was four months pregnant.

The Houston County Sheriff says Gilley was shot several times in a field near Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

He believes she voluntarily left Greenwood with McCloud but tried to escape when they got to Alabama.

McCloud has a lengthy criminal history.

He’s set to appear in court on July 14th for a hearing to determine if the judge will send the case to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man killed in crash near busy intersection
Authorities say multiple firearms, electronics, cash, and prescription drugs were taken.
Three arrested in string of burglaries in Bay County
Trantham is facing grand theft auto charges and was booked into Walton County Jail.
Car stolen and found within hour, man arrested
beaches were packed with people vacationing in Panama City Beach.
Panama City Beach sees influx of tourist for the unofficial start of summer
It is no secret that Gulf Coast Jam is back, but this year it is bigger than ever.
Gulf Coast Jam prepares for weekend ahead

Latest News

The home was built just before the Civil War. Now, TDC and city commissioners sit down to...
Jackson County aiming to preserve one of its oldest standing structures
Rain chances remain higher while all eyes are on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances remain higher while all eyes are on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
45 year emt retires
Bay County paramedic retires after 45 years