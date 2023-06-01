Some catch an afternoon storm today in NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit active this morning on satellite and radar with mostly cloudy skies and light showers. We’ll see the majority of the light rain fading away inland a few hours after sunrise. However, some scattered thunderstorms return to some of our neighborhoods this afternoon and evening.

It’s a mild and muggy start. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning. But due to the passing showers this morning and general cloudy skies, we’ll be tough to warm up today. Highs only reach the low 80s by lunch where we’ll get some breaks in the clouds.

With help from the area of low pressure in the Northeastern Gulf, that little bit of afternoon warmth will foster scattered storms to flare up in the afternoon. The afternoon storm chance will be more likely for areas along and south of Hwy20, and along the coast in an easterly steering wind. Some of the storms will linger into the evening. But a general decrease in rain will gradually unfold into tonight.

Those heading to Gulf Coast Jam later this afternoon and into tonight may want to prepare for the chance of a downpour and/or lightning for about a half hour to an hour or so from 3pm to 7pm.

Skies part into Friday as the Gulf low moves further south and away from our coast. That will also help to limit rain chances to an isolated, “lucky-lotto-winning”, small shower chance for Friday and into the rest of the weekend. Sarcasm aside, you’d really be unlucky if you caught one this weekend, but none the less, a few will pop up in the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with light showers early in the morning fading into the midday, a few afternoon and evening storms return especially south of Hwy20 and along the coast. Highs today only reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a much better end of the week and weekend forecast with skies turning mostly sunny but getting hotter.

