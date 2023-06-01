Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of whom are still wanted.
The following suspects were reportedly charged and recently arrested:
Leonard Phillips was charged with possession of methamphetamine, cultivation of marijuana, and three counts of possession of controlled substance.
Jeff Scates was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jim Curry is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say the following individuals are still wanted by deputies:
Tracy Kilpatrick - sale of methamphetamine
Megan Peacock - sale of controlled substance
Michael Gainey - sale of methamphetamine
Sally Bohannon - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Lindsey - possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
William Golden - possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Jeremy Lewis - possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence
Brent Railey - possession of drug paraphernalia
