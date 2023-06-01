Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of whom are still wanted.

The following suspects were reportedly charged and recently arrested:

Leonard Phillips was charged with possession of methamphetamine, cultivation of marijuana, and three counts of possession of controlled substance.

Jeff Scates was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jim Curry is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the following individuals are still wanted by deputies:

Tracy Kilpatrick - sale of methamphetamine

Megan Peacock - sale of controlled substance

Michael Gainey - sale of methamphetamine

Sally Bohannon - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Lindsey - possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

William Golden - possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Jeremy Lewis - possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

Brent Railey - possession of drug paraphernalia

