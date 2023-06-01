Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While a new Tropical Depression has formed south of our area our weather will remain pretty quiet in NWFL as the system moves south and away from NWFL. It could briefly become a tropical storm and if it does it would be named Arlene. Regardless, no big impacts are expect here in NWFL. Lows tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will slowly clear on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. Rain chances will be around 20%. The sunny and warm weather continues through the upcoming weekend with minimal rain chances.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelley is reportedly on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance, and was...
Man arrested after multiple-county pursuit
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man identified in crash near busy intersection
beaches were packed with people vacationing in Panama City Beach.
Panama City Beach sees influx of tourist for the unofficial start of summer
Over Panama City Beach
SpaceX capsule passes over NWFL
Jeremy Leslie was found not guilty for charges of attempted felony murder and robbery with...
Man found not guilty in 2020 armed robbery, shooting incident

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's satellite and radar depicting an area of low...
Some catch an afternoon storm today in NWFL
Rain chances remain higher while all eyes are on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances remain higher while all eyes are on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's sunrise conditions.
Clouds increase with rain chances ahead