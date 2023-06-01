Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While a new Tropical Depression has formed south of our area our weather will remain pretty quiet in NWFL as the system moves south and away from NWFL. It could briefly become a tropical storm and if it does it would be named Arlene. Regardless, no big impacts are expect here in NWFL. Lows tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will slowly clear on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. Rain chances will be around 20%. The sunny and warm weather continues through the upcoming weekend with minimal rain chances.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

