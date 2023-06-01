Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially kicks off Thursday. (Source: CNN, NOAA, NICK UNDERWOOD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 p.m. advisory that the storm had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest of Fort Myers, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted the depression could strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday. But the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

