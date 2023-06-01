Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night over NWFL with spotty passing showers & maybe a few storms. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Thursday rain chances will be highest at the coast and lower inland. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80. The rain chances decrease on Friday with clouds lingering. Expect sunny, warmer, and drier weather for the weekend ahead.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of interest with a 20% chance in the eastern Gulf. Models continue to drift the system east toward the peninsula or south toward Cuba. Other than some passing showers over the next 48hrs and some rougher surf we are expecting few impacts in NWFL.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Man killed in crash near busy intersection
Authorities say multiple firearms, electronics, cash, and prescription drugs were taken.
Three arrested in string of burglaries in Bay County
Trantham is facing grand theft auto charges and was booked into Walton County Jail.
Car stolen and found within hour, man arrested
beaches were packed with people vacationing in Panama City Beach.
Panama City Beach sees influx of tourist for the unofficial start of summer
It is no secret that Gulf Coast Jam is back, but this year it is bigger than ever.
Gulf Coast Jam prepares for weekend ahead

Latest News

Rain chances remain higher while all eyes are on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's sunrise conditions.
Clouds increase with rain chances ahead
Rain chances will be on the increase over the next few days.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase over the next few days.
Tuesday Evening Forecast