Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night over NWFL with spotty passing showers & maybe a few storms. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Thursday rain chances will be highest at the coast and lower inland. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80. The rain chances decrease on Friday with clouds lingering. Expect sunny, warmer, and drier weather for the weekend ahead.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of interest with a 20% chance in the eastern Gulf. Models continue to drift the system east toward the peninsula or south toward Cuba. Other than some passing showers over the next 48hrs and some rougher surf we are expecting few impacts in NWFL.

