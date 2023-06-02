Domestic-related stabbing in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has been arrested after deputies say she stabbed a man in the neck.

On Friday afternoon, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stabbing before 1:00 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene at Sunset Avenue, they say the victim was reportedly not at home, but the suspect was.

Investigators learned 39-year-old Beverly Lynn Carney and the victim lived together in the house when the two had an argument over living conditions.

During the fight, Carney allegedly had a knife in her hand and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim reportedly ran to a family member’s home a few blocks away and was driven to a nearby E.R. They suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was treated and released.

Carney was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to Bay County Jail.

