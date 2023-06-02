Kartona Karts and Cars

By Allison Baker and Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting another Karts and Cars event, which allows car enthusiasts to gather and share their rides with the community.

Things will kick off over at Kartona at 9 a.m. and the car show will wrap up around 12 p.m.

Also, the owner of Kartona tells NewsChannel 7 one lucky raffle winner will get up to 25 gallons of gas for free.

In order to win the free gas you must come to the Kartona table to get a raffle ticket, you must be present to win, and the car must be on site to be filled up after the winner is announced.

The raffle drawing will take place at 11:30 a.m.

