Man identified in fatal crash

Man identified in fatal crash.
Man identified in fatal crash.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal crash on Wednesday evening.

According to investigators Michael Angelo Franjul, 22, of Panama City, was killed in the accident.

PCPD reports the crash happened on U.S. 231 and Bayou George Drive. Patrol officers said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

During their investigation, Traffic Homicide Investigators say they learned that a 2012 Nissan driven by Franjul had collided with a 2006 FedEx truck in the intersection.

Emergency personnel pronounced Franjul deceased at the scene.

PCPD said a passenger in the Nissan was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the FedEx truck was treated and released at a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
Kelley is reportedly on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance, and was...
Man arrested after multiple-county pursuit
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Fatal crash near busy intersection
What's dubbed the largest winery in the south and set to be the newest attraction in Panama...
Duplin Winery Opening Day Postponed
Barrett (left) faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.
Man found guilty of attempted murder and battery

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen will be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam 2024
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season
Duplin Winery Delays and Hiring
Faces: Gulf Coast Jam Security