A summery setup into the weekend

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with a bit of upper-level clouds in place. We’ll see those upper-level clouds thin out through the morning for some filtered sunshine.

Otherwise, it’s a mild and muggy start with temperatures near 70 degrees out the door. We’ll warm fast today too. Temperatures reach the mid 80s by lunch with highs today pushing the upper 80s near 90 for some. That hot and humid feel in the afternoon may wind up feeling more like the low 90s.

The daytime heating may result in an isolated shower or two popping up across NWFL later today; you’d be unlucky to catch it. Maybe one very small shower pops up in all of NWFL and it be about the size of a neighborhood, lasting 10-15 minutes max.

An upper-level trough moves into the Southeast over the weekend and that will help support a few more hit or miss afternoon t’showers. But they’ll also be relatively short-lived and very hit or miss in nature. You’ll certainly see more dry times than rain over the weekend with mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoons and a twenty-to-thirty-minute shower or storm around.

Temperatures will remain toasty with some inland reaching 90 degrees, and if you don’t hit it with the mercury, the humidity will return our heat index to the 90s in the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update...

Tropical Depression Two will continue to slide south into the Southern Gulf of Mexico, away from the Florida Coast, into the weekend where it will weaken in harsher conditions. There’s a low-end chance through the day today and a small window for it to strengthen into Tropical Storm Arlene before it falls apart later this weekend. Other than enhancing afternoon storms along the Florida Peninsula with some heavy rains, little to no impacts from this system will be expected.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies turn partly sunny into the midday with an isolated small and brief stray shower popping up at a 10% chance you catch it. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a heat index in the low 90s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has a hot and summery weekend ahead with a few stray and brief afternoon showers around at a hit or miss clip.

