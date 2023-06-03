Sunday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday Folks!

We’ve been enjoying a gorgeous weekend so far, with hot and humid conditions outside and just a few showers around the area. That sets us up for a very quiet evening, with a few passing clouds and temperatures cooling slowly as a result of the high humidity across the Panhandle. There’s little concern for overnight fog, although a few isolated areas of decreased visibility may develop by tomorrow morning. That’ll happen as lows fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Temperatures will rise quickly on Sunday despite a mix of sun and clouds throughout Northwest Florida. Highs will climb towards the humid upper 80s, with ample moisture for showers in isolated areas. The chance of rain is 30 percent, with the bulk of activity picking up after 1 p.m. in that typical summertime pattern. With a steering flow from the east-northeast, a large majority of showers will be pinned toward the coastline with the sea breeze struggling to work its way inland.

Drier and slightly sunnier conditions will filter in for the first half of the work-week before a backdoor front helps to squeeze out more widely scattered rain chances towards the second half of the week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

