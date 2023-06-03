Two hospitalized after Jackson County motorcycle crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Friday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thompson Road, west of Bart Road.

When troopers responded to the scene, they say they found a Toyota pickup truck with heavy front-end damage, along with an overturned Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Through their investigation, troopers found that the truck crossed over the double yellow line into the motorcycle’s lane. The truck and motorcycle collided, causing the bike to overturn and slide onto the shoulder.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle, both from Chipley, were taken by air to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a Cottondale man, 70, was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
