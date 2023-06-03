Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat is being turned on this weekend with highs in the upper 80′s and lows in the upper 60′s. As far as rain goes, there are low chances as we move into next week. Out in the tropics Arlene is getting pushed farther south towards Cuba where it is getting torn up as a result of strong wind shear and a dry environment. Something fun- keep an eye out for the full Strawberry moon this weekend!

