Blountstown splash pad officially open after being in the works for years

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 200 residents in Calhoun County kicked off the summer by heading to the newly opened Blountstown Splash Pad.

Blountstown city leaders cut the ribbon to the splash pad Friday morning. Representatives with the Calhoun County Community Foundation said the splash pad had been in the works since 2019.

They said the facility is complete with restrooms, seating for parents, as well as a sharing station stocked with sunscreen, first aid kits, swim diapers, wipes, and more items all donated by the Calhoun County Community Foundation.

”I am so excited! I am so excited. We’ve been waiting on this day forever,” Sheila Blackburn, City of Blountstown city councilwoman, said. “We’ve been through so many years of bad, bad, bad. It took a while, but it’s all good. What a happy day.”

City leaders said the funding for the splash pad came from state grants, City of Blountstown funding, and support from the community.

”We got monetary donations from many individuals, many organizations and businesses, and we also got a lot of incline donations from people in our community,” Blountstown City Manager Traci Smith Hall said. “And all of us together as a community effort made this slash pad possible, and we just appreciate everyone, and we invite everyone to come out!”

NewsChannel 7 is told the splash pad, located at Depot Park on Pear Street, will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

