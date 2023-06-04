Drier start to the work week

Sunday Evening Forecast 6/4/23
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

After showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon today, we’ll be treated to a much drier forecast to kick off the work week.

Starting tonight, clearing skies will allow for another round of cooling temperatures, with inland areas settling into the middle and upper 60s. We’ll have to keep an eye out for small pockets of fog tomorrow morning east of Highway 231, but most will wake up to sunshine on Monday.

The good news for Monday is that rain activity will be much more isolated in nature compared to this afternoon. Our lower and mid-levels of the atmosphere will see a much drier airmass in place, making it more difficult to squeeze out showers and thunderstorms across the Panhandle. Mostly sunny skies and rain-free conditions will foster even warmer afternoon high temperatures, with inland areas near or at 90 degrees.

The chance of rain will increase each respective day through the first half of this week, with Thursday and Friday having the most widespread rain activity in the Panhandle.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast!

