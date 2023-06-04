Fishing license requirements waived Saturday and Sunday in ‘Saltwater Waiver’

There are more days coming up for license-free fishing in the state of Florida, that's...
There are more days coming up for license-free fishing in the state of Florida, that's according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.(ABC7)
By Talor Maree
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a great day to introduce a friend or family member to the world of fishing.

License-free fishing days are every year in April and June.

Fishing license requirements are waived for residents and non-residents.

It’s called the ‘Salt Water’ Waiver, allowing recreational harvesting like lobstering and crabbing, and fishing from land or boat.

The next license-free fishing day will be held the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen will be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam 2024
Kelley is reportedly on probation until 2024 for possession of a controlled substance, and was...
Man arrested after multiple-county pursuit
What's dubbed the largest winery in the south and set to be the newest attraction in Panama...
Duplin Winery Opening Day Postponed
Carney was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to Bay County Jail.
Domestic-related stabbing in Panama City Beach

Latest News

The youth council kicks off summer break at Daffin Park. Kids got to win prizes and enjoy free...
NAACP Youth Council host ‘Summer Explosion,’ kicking off summer break
Local World War II veteran turns 105
Kartona Speedway hosts "Karts and Cars" event
Blountstown splash pad officially open after being in the works for years