Fishing license requirements waived Saturday and Sunday in ‘Saltwater Waiver’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a great day to introduce a friend or family member to the world of fishing.

License-free fishing days are every year in April and June.

Fishing license requirements are waived for residents and non-residents.

It’s called the ‘Salt Water’ Waiver, allowing recreational harvesting like lobstering and crabbing, and fishing from land or boat.

The next license-free fishing day will be held the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

