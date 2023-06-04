Fishing license requirements waived Saturday and Sunday in ‘Saltwater Waiver’
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a great day to introduce a friend or family member to the world of fishing.
License-free fishing days are every year in April and June.
Fishing license requirements are waived for residents and non-residents.
It’s called the ‘Salt Water’ Waiver, allowing recreational harvesting like lobstering and crabbing, and fishing from land or boat.
The next license-free fishing day will be held the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
