June ‘Karts and Cars’ event featured gas giveaway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A lucky car enthusiast drove off with some free gas at Kartona Electric Speedway Saturday.

The small business in Bay County held its monthly “Karts and Cars” event. It featured a raffle that provided up to 25 gallons of free gas to the winner.

Fuel Mule Fillup FL gave away the gas. It’s a mobile fuel truck that fills people’s car tanks at their homes.

NewsChannel 7 was told 50-60 cars lined up in the parking lot for the show.

“Having a go-cart track and sports cars ourselves and doing racing, we just kind of love to see everybody’s cars and their projects,” Kartona Electric Speedway Co-Owner Gavin Choosakul said. “We love having the community get together and show-off what they’re proud of. [They can] show off what they’ve been working on for years, weeks, months.”

“Karts and Cars” is held the first Saturday of every month. Everyone is welcome.

