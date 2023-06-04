June ‘Karts and Cars’ event featured gas giveaway

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A lucky car enthusiast drove off with some free gas at Kartona Electric Speedway Saturday.

The small business in Bay County held its monthly “Karts and Cars” event. It featured a raffle that provided up to 25 gallons of free gas to the winner.

Fuel Mule Fillup FL gave away the gas. It’s a mobile fuel truck that fills people’s car tanks at their homes.

NewsChannel 7 was told 50-60 cars lined up in the parking lot for the show.

“Having a go-cart track and sports cars ourselves and doing racing, we just kind of love to see everybody’s cars and their projects,” Kartona Electric Speedway Co-Owner Gavin Choosakul said. “We love having the community get together and show-off what they’re proud of. [They can] show off what they’ve been working on for years, weeks, months.”

“Karts and Cars” is held the first Saturday of every month. Everyone is welcome.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced drug charges made against 10 individuals, eight of...
Ten arrests on meth charges, eight still wanted
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen will be the headliner for Gulf Coast Jam 2024
Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi's Gulf Coast Jam. They're...
Gulf Coast Jam traffic woes
Two hospitalized after Jackson County motorcycle crash
Two hospitalized after Jackson County motorcycle crash
Carney was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to Bay County Jail.
Domestic-related stabbing in Panama City Beach

Latest News

"Awoken Kicks" Owner Trevor Byron says his store's name is meant to inspire others.
Panama City entrepreneur spreads inspiring message
Oscar “Buck” Buchanan celebrated a birthday for the books Saturday.
Local World War II veteran turns 105
At least three people were injured after a crash, one of them critically, late Saturday night...
Multiple injuries after Holmes County crash
A bridge in Walton County is back open after it was closed for several hours following a fatal...
Pedestrian killed in crash, Walton County bridge re-opened